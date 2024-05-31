Ole Miss Rebels Announce Sellout of 2024 Football Season Tickets
OXFORD, Miss. – With the hype surrounding the Ole Miss Rebels growing by the day, fans of the program are preparing to pack into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for what could be a special 2024 college football season. The Rebels announced via social media on Friday that there has been a sellout of 2024 football reserved season tickets.
The Rebels have received multiple Top 10 projections ahead of the 2024 season, and the Ole Miss faithful have now posited that they are ready to come out and support their team in full force. This is now the seventh time in modern Ole Miss football history that a season ticket sellout has occurred, and the first since 2016.
The program also revealed that Ole Miss has sold out of on-campus parking passes and the famous “Rebel Seat” chairbacks which sit on top of so many season tickets around the Vaught.
With season tickets gone, the Rebels made a few more announcements regarding football tickets. Single-game admission could be made available depending on if visiting SEC or non-conference opponents return their allotments. Student season tickets are still available and are ongoing for current and incoming Ole Miss students registered for fall classes.
This sellout means that Ole Miss’ homefield advantage should remain strong in 2024. The Rebels are now 19-2 in the last 21 games in the friendly confines of Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, and that record is set to improve thanks to Ole Miss’ favorable 2024 schedule.
Fans will get the chance to show out for their Rebels in Week 1 of the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 when the Rebels host the Furman Paladins. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN+.