Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Time Set

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., -- The Week 12 contest between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks is set to kick off at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Ole Miss' final road trip of the season will be televised on ESPN or SEC Network.

The Rebels announced via social media that the final time/network will be determined by the results of the games this Saturday.

This will be the 69th matchup between Ole Miss and Arkansas with their first meeting dating back to 1908. The Razorbacks currently lead the rivalry with a 36-29-1 record.

Ole Miss got the best of Arkansas in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium last year in a wild 52-51 shootout which ended after the Razorbacks went for a two-point conversion that would have sealed the game, but quarterback KJ Jefferson threw an incomplete pass.

Through nine games this fall, Arkansas is 5-4 with a 2-3 record against SEC opponents. The Razorbacks are currently second-to-last in the SEC West after they lost to the Liberty Flames 21-19 at home last Saturday.

Before the No. 11 Rebels travel to Fayetteville, Ark., they have to host the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT. The matchup will be televised on CBS, and SEC Nation will also be in town hosting its pregame show in The Grove for the second time this fall.

