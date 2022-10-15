Ole Miss Auburn Game in Rain-Delay

OXFORD, Miss., -- The game between the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers has been delayed due to lightning in the area for 30 minutes.

The game was stopped with 6:26 left to play in the fourth quarter. At the time of stoppage, Ole Miss was beating Auburn 48-34.

The game is set to resume at 3:10 p.m. CT.

The Rebels got off to a hot start, leading 14-0 entering the second quarter, but the Ole Miss defense had trouble stopping the Auburn run game and let the Tigers creep back into the game.

Auburn made up ground heading into the tunnel at halftime after scoring 17 points.

With a little more than six minutes left in the game, Ole Miss has amassed 552 total yards of offense. 422 of those yards have been earned on the ground, between Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins, and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While there is not a lot of time left in the game, the Rebels will likely lose a good chunk of their home-field advantage due to fans leaving early. Ole Miss will need to come out of the delay ready to put away an Auburn offense that has refused to quit so far.

