Skip to main content

Ole Miss Auburn Game in Rain-Delay

The Ole Miss Rebels Week 7 matchup versus the Auburn Tigers has been delayed due to lightning in the area.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss., -- The game between the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers has been delayed due to lightning in the area for 30 minutes. 

The game was stopped with 6:26 left to play in the fourth quarter. At the time of stoppage, Ole Miss was beating Auburn 48-34.

The game is set to resume at 3:10 p.m. CT.

The Rebels got off to a hot start, leading 14-0 entering the second quarter, but the Ole Miss defense had trouble stopping the Auburn run game and let the Tigers creep back into the game. 

Auburn made up ground heading into the tunnel at halftime after scoring 17 points. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With a little more than six minutes left in the game, Ole Miss has amassed 552 total yards of offense. 422 of those yards have been earned on the ground, between Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins, and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While there is not a lot of time left in the game, the Rebels will likely lose a good chunk of their home-field advantage due to fans leaving early. Ole Miss will need to come out of the delay ready to put away an Auburn offense that has refused to quit so far.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers

1D027EC2-C378-497F-8A24-B3C6CAD1118D
Football

Ole Miss Auburn Game in Rain-Delay

By Ben King
Lane Kiffin 4
Football

Ole Miss Has Two-Score Lead Over Auburn At Halftime

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_17419854
Football

Auburn Makes QB Change in First Quarter While Trailing No. 9 Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie
_MG_0024
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Ole Miss Looks To Keep Home Winning Streak Alive vs. Auburn

By Ben King
USATSI_19156860
Football

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_15200416
Football

Ole Miss Releases Patriotic Uniforms For Saturday Home Game

By John Macon Gillespie
Mississippi Rebels lineman Josiah Coatney (40) tackles Auburn Tigers running back D.J. Williams (3) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Week 7 Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers Defense

By Adam Rapier
Casey Kelly
Football

SEC Football Fan Nation Week 7 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins