Ole Miss Earns Ninth Win of The Season Beating Vanderbilt 31-17

The Ole Miss Rebels are Now One Win Away from Their First 10 Win Season Since 2015

The Ole Miss Rebels handled business in Week 12 beating the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-17 and finished the 2021 season undefeated at home.

In Matt Corral’s last home game as a Rebel, the Ole Miss quarterback threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 29 yards. The Red-Shirt Junior announced yesterday that Saturday’s matchup against Vanderbilt would be his last game in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and he made sure he left with a win.

Corral’s number one target on Saturday was Senior wide receiver Jahcour Pearson who made four receptions for 101 yards. Behind Pearson was Senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond who had seven catches for 79 yards and one touchdown. Junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo also saw the field for the first time since September and recorded one reception for two yards in his long-awaited return to the field.

On the ground, Junior running back Jerrion Ealy rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Ealy was also a threat through the air, recording five receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. also contributed to the box score with one rushing touchdown on one carry for eight yards. Finally, Junior running back Snoop Conner rounded out the OIe Miss backfield adding on 52 rushing yards on 12 carries against the Commodore defense.

On special teams, True Freshman kicker Caden Costa was automatic. Costa nailed his one field goal of the day from 28 yards out and hit each of his four extra points.

On defense, Junior defensive back Deantre Prince made a spectacular toe-drag interception at the Ole Miss three-yard-line to seal the game for the Rebels.

Ole Miss is now one win away from its first 10-win season since 2015 and the only opponent left on the schedule is rival Mississippi State. Ole Miss will take on Mississippi State in Starkville on Thanksgiving Day at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

