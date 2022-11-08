Bowl Projections: Where Are The Rebels Bowling This Postseason?

OXFORD, Miss., -- With just three weeks remaining in the college football regular season, it is time to see where the Ole Miss Rebels will be finishing their 2022 campaign.

Last year, Ole Miss won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history and wound up securing a spot in the illustrious New Year's Six. The Rebels would face off against the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, losing 21-7.

The Rebels were not expected to recreate that same success in 2022, but here we are 10 weeks into the season, and Ole Miss is sitting at an 8-1 record. The Rebels are currently the only team in the SEC West with one loss.

Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson released his first set of bowl projections since August on Monday and picked Ole Miss to return to the New Year's Six this coming bowl season.

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Clemson vs. Ole Miss

Johnson is predicting that the Rebels will finish their season in Miami, Fla., playing the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30.

No. 11 Ole Miss is coming off its bye week and will be hosting the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT. If the Rebels want to keep their New Year's Six hopes alive, they will need to beat Alabama for the first time since 2015 and win the final two games on their schedule.

