Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand after Losing to Auburn?

Do The Rebels Have a Shot at The New Year’s Six Still?

The Ole Miss Rebels lost to the Auburn Tigers this past weekend 20-31 and fell to a record of 6-2. Thus, suffering a drop in the AP Top 25 Poll, moving down to No. 15. With both Texas A&M and Auburn now ranked ahead of Ole Miss, the Rebels have some work to do if they want to play in more popular bowl games.

Bowl season is creeping up on us as there are only four more regular-season matchups for the Rebels. The first Playoff rankings will also be released later today on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET so it is time for bowl projections to get a little more serious.

These are the current bowl projections for Ole Miss after week 9:

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Peach Bowl (Dec. 30), Atlanta, GA vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Jim Tomlin, Saturday Down South: Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28), Memphis, TN vs. Iowa State

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Gator Bowl (Dec. 31), Jacksonville, FL vs. North Carolina

After recording their second loss of the season, experts are not too high on Ole Miss making an appearance at one of the New Year’s Six.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, however, is still pegging the Rebels to be in the New Year’s Six. Playing the last game of the season where the Rebels started the 2021 season would be a poetic way to end the season. Ole Miss Heisman candidate Matt Corral would get one final showdown in a Rebel uniform against a talented Pittsburg team led by their own Heisman candidate/NFL Draft Prospect, Kenny Pickett.

Both Brad Crawford of 247 Sports and Jim Tomlin of Saturday Down South have Ole Miss being left out of the New Year’s Six this season. Playing in either the Liberty Bowl against Iowa State or the Gator Bowl versus North Carolina who is led by NFL Draft prospect Sam Howell.

