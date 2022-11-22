Skip to main content

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Informs Players He Has Not Accepted Another Job

According to sources, Lane Kiffin met with his team on Tuesday after reports emerged on Monday night tying him to the Auburn position.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin met with his team on Tuesday and informed the players that he had not taken another job, sources indicated to The Grove Report this afternoon.

This news comes in the wake of reports on Monday night that Kiffin was set to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers and planned to "step down" from his position at Ole Miss on Friday. 

Sources indicated that Kiffin addressed the issue with his team to ensure that if he did ever depart for another job, they would hear it from him and not the media.

While this doesn't indicate that Kiffin is guaranteed to not take another position following Thursday night's Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, it appears that he has informed his team that he has yet to accept another position as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kiffin reacted to the report from Jon Sokoloff of WCBI in Columbus, Miss., with tweets of his own on Monday night, indicating that this move to Auburn was "news to him."

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Thursday night in Oxford. 

