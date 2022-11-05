Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Rated Most Likable Coach in College Football

OXFORD, Miss., -- Unless you are a fan of the Tennessee Volunteers, you probably find Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin a rather likable guy.

While Kiffin received the villain moniker from his stints with previous teams, he has since turned his reputation around with Ole Miss. Whether he is taking recruits on a joyride in a luxury car, trolling opponents on Twitter, or dropkicking his clipboard across the sideline, Kiffin has become a likable character in college football.

Big Game Boomer decided to take it one step further and declared that Kiffin is the most likable coach in the nation on Friday via Twitter.

Kiffin was rated No. 1 on Big Game Boomer's Top 25 most likable coaches list and responded to the rankings with his go-to 'rat poison' emojis.

Five other coaches in the Southeastern Conference made the likable list including Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman (No. 2), South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer (No. 4), Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Mike Leach (No. 6), Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban (No. 9), and Tennesee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel (No. 13).

Ironically, Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was ranked the No. 1 most unlikable coach in college football.

Kiffin and Fisher do not see eye-to-eye on NIL recruitment and the two started a small feud during the offseason which culminated last Saturday when Ole Miss beat Texas A&M 31-28 in Kyle Field. Kiffin got the victory and the last laugh when he called out Fisher during his postgame interview.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.