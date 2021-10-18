Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After Beating Tennessee?

It's never too early to go bowling.

After the Ole Miss Rebels improved to 5-1 following a thrilling 31-26 win over the Tennessee Volunteers, the two teams jumped one spot in the AP Poll to No. 12.

Even though bowl season does not start for more than two months, it's never too early to plan ahead and try to figure out where the Rebels could be playing this December.

We took a look at what other people are saying about where Ole Miss is slated to go:

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL vs. Michigan State Spartans Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Duke's Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, NC vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Jim Tomlin, Saturday Down South: Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, AZ vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

It appears that experts are picking the Rebels to play near New Year's, which is always an exciting time to be playing football.

Jim Tomlin of Saturday Down South is pegging the Rebels in the New Year's Six conversations. Tomlin is flying the team out west to Arizona to face Iowa in the Fiesta Bowl.

Brad Crawford of 247 Sports had the Rebels in the Sugar Bowl last week but pushed Alabama thereafter not placing them in the College Football Playoff. He's sent the Rebels to Charlotte to face Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Meanwhile, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the team traveling to the Sunshine State to face Michigan State in the Citrus Bowl. It might not be as lucrative as a New Year's Six game, but it is close and the team will have a strong traveling fan base in Orlando.

