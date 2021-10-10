Chance Campbell The Unsung Hero In Ole Miss Win Over Arkansas

In a game decided on offense, it was a defender who made one of the biggest impacts.

There were 103 points in the Ole Miss Rebels' win over the 13th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

There's a lot not to like about the defense's performance yesterday. Whenever a team gives up over 50 points, it's hard to not lose. Luckily for the Rebels, Matt Corral and the offense were a smidge better.

The Heisman candidate was responsible for five touchdowns, Snoop Conner ran for three, and Braylon Sanders caught the game-winning 68-yard touchdown with 1:07 left to go.

However, without linebacker Chance Campbell's efforts, Ole Miss likely walks away from the game on the losing end.

The Maryland transfer recorded nine tackles, but made arguably the two most important plays on defense.

In the second quarter, Arkansas was on its way to scoring on a third consecutive drive, but Campbell forced and recovered the game's only fumble out of running back Raheim Sanders.

Campbell was able to stunt momentum again in the fourth quarter with another big stop.

With Arkansas looking to connect on a third straight touchdown drive, Campbell came up with the Rebels' only sack of the game to force third-and-long.

Campbell has arguably been the team's best defender through the team's first five games. He's tied for the team lead in tackles with 38 alongside defensive back Otis Reese and leads the team in sacks with three.

If the Rebels want to accomplish more for this season, the defense will have to be better than it was yesterday. But they also need Campbell to come up with the big plays like the ones he came up with in order for the defense to succeed.

