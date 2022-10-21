Rebels CB Deantre Prince Rated Among Top Corners in CFB

OXFORD, Miss., -- Through seven games, the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels have looked shaky at times against the run game, as the Auburn Tigers managed to record 301 total rushing yards versus Ole Miss in Week 7.

While the ground game has created problems for the Rebels this fall, opponents have not found that same success when challenging Ole Miss through the air.

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford struggled to find a rhythm and threw for 140 passing yards, two interceptions, and zero touchdowns in the 48-34 loss to the Rebels.

Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince recorded the interception that sealed the game for the Rebels last Saturday and also intercepted some publicity from Pro Football Focus for his lockdown play through seven games.

PFF announced the five Power 5 cornerbacks who have allowed the fewest yards through Week 7 on Thursday, and Prince has allowed the fourth fewest with just 77.

Through seven games, the senior out of Charleston, Miss., has also recorded one interception, seven pass breakups, and 19 total tackles.

If Prince can continue to neutralize his opponents this fall, his stock for the 2023 NFL Draft should continue to rise.

Prince and the Rebels will travel to Baton Rouge, La., this week to take on the LSU Tigers. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

