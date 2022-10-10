Ole Miss Rebels’ DB Deantre Prince: ‘Jonathan Mingo Never Gives Up On A Play

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels played like a completely different team in the second half of their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores than they did in the first half.

Ole Miss trailed Vanderbilt 20-17 heading into the second half but would outscore the Commodores 35-8 in the second half. The offense and defense seemed to step up their intensity leading to the dominant performance.

It does not matter what the opponents record is because every team can win if given the opportunity.

“We had a slow start to a lesser opponent,” Prince said. “We felt like we had the game won without having to work for it. We should play every opponent the same way.”

This is never the approach a team should take, so thankfully for Ole Miss, there was an entire second half to pick up the intensity.

“We came out of the locker room with the mentality that we just can’t let them score again,” Prince said.

Not only did the defense step up their level of play in the second half, but so did the offense, including wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

“He never gives up on a play,” Prince said. “He is one of my favorite guys to cover. He has really strong hands.”

And once the offense got rolling, they simply could not be stopped.

“We feel like it’s a good thing [when the offense scores quickly] because we stay ready,” Prince said. “We know how good our offense is.”

The defense has come up with big plays multiple times this year, and it seems they are just around the corner from putting it all together.

“The defense is getting close to being great, but we still have areas to improve,” Prince said. “I think we right now we are in the middle of good and great. We took a few steps back against Vanderbilt, but we are going to fix it.”

