Ole Miss DB Otis Reese Signs National NIL Deal

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have acquired some momentum during the course of the 2022 season, and the NIL train for their players appears to be picking up steam as well.

Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese has signed an NIL deal with Resse's, a play on words with his last name. The company has inked deals with 12 players across college football with the same last name to promote their product.

The lineup of players includes:

Andrew Reese, Defensive Back, Delaware State

Brody Reese, Defensive Lineman, Tulsa

Cameron Reese, Defensive End, Troy

Courtney Reese, Running Back, UNLV

David Reese, Linebacker, Florida

James Reese IV, Defensive Back, Tennessee State

John Reese Bellew, Safety, Auburn

Max Reese, Tight End, Eastern Michigan

Michael Reese, Defensive End, Duke

Otis Reese, Safety, Ole Miss

Quinton Reese, Safety, Liberty

Richard Reese, Running Back, Baylor

According to Darren Rovell who broke the news, the deal includes a branded gold chain and pendant, Reese's "cup" links and a Reese's mini fridge for the players' locker.

