Skip to main content

Ole Miss DB Otis Reese Signs National NIL Deal

The Rebel defensive back has inked a "sweet" deal in name, image and likeness.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have acquired some momentum during the course of the 2022 season, and the NIL train for their players appears to be picking up steam as well.

Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese has signed an NIL deal with Resse's, a play on words with his last name. The company has inked deals with 12 players across college football with the same last name to promote their product.

The lineup of players includes:

Andrew Reese, Defensive Back, Delaware State

Brody Reese, Defensive Lineman, Tulsa

Cameron Reese, Defensive End, Troy

Courtney Reese, Running Back, UNLV

David Reese, Linebacker, Florida

James Reese IV, Defensive Back, Tennessee State

Scroll to Continue

Read More

John Reese Bellew, Safety, Auburn

Max Reese, Tight End, Eastern Michigan

Michael Reese, Defensive End, Duke

Otis Reese, Safety, Ole Miss

Quinton Reese, Safety, Liberty

Richard Reese, Running Back, Baylor

According to Darren Rovell who broke the news, the deal includes a branded gold chain and pendant, Reese's "cup" links and a Reese's mini fridge for the players' locker.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

Otis Reese
Football

Ole Miss DB Otis Reese Signs National NIL Deal

By John Macon Gillespie
Tavius Robinson 2
Football

'We Want The Game To Be On Us': Ole Miss Defensive End Tavius Robinson on Second Half Mentality

By Ben King
Juice Kiffin 2
Football

Lane Kiffin's Dog 'Juice' Agrees to NIL Deal With The Grove Collective

By Ben King
jerrionealy
Football

Chiefs’ Running Back and Rebels’ Alum Jerrion Ealy Suspended For Next 6 Games

By Adam Rapier
Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt
Football

Ole Miss Rebels' DB Trey Washington Discusses Playing With Composure

By Adam Rapier
Casey Kelly
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19066798
Football

Lane Train To Bama? Paul Finebaum Discusses Kiffin Replacing Nick Saban

By Ben King
0004_032222_practice_FB_0125.jfif
Football

Ole Miss Rebels’ OL Micah Pettus Named SEC Offensive Lineman of The Week

By Adam Rapier