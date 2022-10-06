Ole Miss DB Otis Reese Signs National NIL Deal
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have acquired some momentum during the course of the 2022 season, and the NIL train for their players appears to be picking up steam as well.
Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese has signed an NIL deal with Resse's, a play on words with his last name. The company has inked deals with 12 players across college football with the same last name to promote their product.
The lineup of players includes:
Andrew Reese, Defensive Back, Delaware State
Brody Reese, Defensive Lineman, Tulsa
Cameron Reese, Defensive End, Troy
Courtney Reese, Running Back, UNLV
David Reese, Linebacker, Florida
James Reese IV, Defensive Back, Tennessee State
Read More
John Reese Bellew, Safety, Auburn
Max Reese, Tight End, Eastern Michigan
Michael Reese, Defensive End, Duke
Otis Reese, Safety, Ole Miss
Quinton Reese, Safety, Liberty
Richard Reese, Running Back, Baylor
According to Darren Rovell who broke the news, the deal includes a branded gold chain and pendant, Reese's "cup" links and a Reese's mini fridge for the players' locker.
You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.