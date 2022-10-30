Run Defense Remains a Problem For Ole Miss

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels got the job done on Saturday night narrowly escaping the Texas A&M Aggies with a 31-28 victory in Kyle Field.

The Rebels successfully bounced back from their Week 8 loss to the LSU Tigers but it was only thanks to a dominant showing from the Ole Miss rushing attack. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels were again plagued by issues that have troubled the unit all season.

The Ole Miss defense could not find an answer for Texas A&M running back Devon Achane as the junior gashed the Rebels for 138 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. Achane was also responsible for bringing the game within three points near the end of the fourth quarter thanks to a seven-yard touchdown reception.

Texas A&M was previously 5-0 in every game that Achane has recorded 120+ rushing yards but the Rebels managed to end that streak on Saturday despite all of the missed tackles. Ole Miss has had trouble containing big-play threats on the ground the entire season and that trend continued versus Texas A&M in Week 8.

On top of Achane's performance, the Landshark Defense also gave up 338 passing yards, the most the unit has surrendered all season.

Despite the continued struggles on defense, the Rebels were able to improve to 8-1 on the season. With a bye week scheduled for next Saturday, Ole Miss will have extra time to prepare for its biggest game of the season in Week 11 versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ole Miss will need to fix the miscues on defense in that time period or an 8-1 record will be the highest achievement the program reaches in 2022.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.