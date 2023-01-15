Pete Golding Officially Announced as Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Coordinator

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels have a new defensive coordinator, and he is coming at the expense of Nick Saban.

Although no official word has been made on the future of current DC Chris Partridge, Ole Miss officially announced former Alabama assistant Pete Golding as its new defensive coordinator on Saturday.

"We are excited to add a championship-caliber coach like Pete Golding to our staff," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. "At multiple stops in his career, Coach Golding has directed some of college football's top defenses. He is also an outstanding recruiter and understands the level of talent necessary to compete at the highest level.



"I think this continues to show our commitment to taking Ole Miss Football to the next level."



Rumors had swirled in recent days that Ole Miss could make a move at defensive coordinator, vacating the spot held by Partridge in favor of a new face, namely Golding.

But now, it is official.

The question is, can Golding, a national championship winner, revitalize an Ole Miss defense that struggled at times during 2022?

Under Golding, the Tide ranked No. 9 overall in the nation (No.2 SEC) in scoring and No. 13 in total defense (No. 3 SEC), giving up 18.2 points and 318 yards per game in 2022.

The Rebels surrendered over 380 yards per game this fall, but he and Lane Kiffin will be tasked with getting Ole Miss back in the 10-win conversation in 2023.

Obviously, the Rebels have a tough schedule ahead of them this fall. Road trips to Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State are paired with a road trip to Athens, Ga., to face the back-to-back national champions.

But with the SEC experience of Golding now at their disposal, the Rebels should be able to take a step forward in the 2023 campaign.

