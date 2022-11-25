Ole Miss Defensive End Brandon Mack Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

OXFORD, Miss. -- Transfer season is underway for the Ole Miss Rebels with defensive end Brandon Mack declaring his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday.

Mack's announcement comes a day after Ole Miss lost the Egg Bowl to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-22.

The Montgomery, Ala., native was a member of Ole Miss' 2019 signing class but did not see the field after getting redshirted his freshman year. Mack then appeared in five games during the 2020 COVID-19 season, recording six tackles and 2.0 TFLs, before missing all of 2021 after suffering a season-ending injury during fall camp. This fall, Mack only played a handful of snaps versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The redshirt junior is entering the portal with two and a half years remaining of eligibility.

Here is Mack's statement on his decision to enter the transfer portal.

"First and foremost I would like to thank Rebel Nation for making Oxford feel like my home these past few years. I will cherish and never forget the memories and relationships I have built here. I'm so grateful to have experienced every kid's dream [of] playing at the highest level of college football. To every coach I've had at Ole Miss, Fed Ex staff, and to the employees in The Grill 1810, I thank you as each and every one of you contributed to my growth as a person, on and off the field. To my teammates, it has been an honor playing with a special group of guys that I will forever look at as my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for my future and will be entering my name in the transfer portal with two & 1/2 years remaining of eligibility."

