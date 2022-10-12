'There's Only One Goal, Get The Win': Ole Miss Defensive Tackle JJ Pegues on Playing Former Team

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are the second-best team in the SEC West going into their Week 7 matchup with the Auburn Tigers and will be playing to maintain their perfect record.

This is also a bit of a grudge match for the Rebels, as they have not managed to beat the Tigers since the 2015 regular season.

Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues spent his first two collegiate seasons with Auburn before deciding to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal back in January and become a Rebel.

The Oxford, Miss., native met with the media Tuesday after practice and talked about what the upcoming game versus his former team means to him.

"Me and [Ladarius Tennison] talked about it and we're just going to take it as a normal game and any other opponent," Pegues told reporters. "They know we got love for them on the other side, but at the end of the day there's only one goal, get the win."

Pegues' teammate, safety Ladarius Tennison, also played for the Tigers for the last two seasons before transferring to Ole Miss and the two are not planning to let emotions get in the way of the game.

Pegues mentioned that he was not afraid to face his former team again when deciding on a new program in the portal.

"I wanted to stay in the SEC West and just play the top teams," Pegues said. "I feel like the SEC West is the hardest conference so I wanted to stay, and I wasn't worried about [Auburn] being there."

