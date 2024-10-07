Ole Miss Rebels DT Walter Nolen Named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week
During a crucial bounce-back week for the Ole Miss Rebels, defensive tackle Walter Nolen had a monster performance, which ultimately led to him being named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.
Nolen is sharing this week's honors with Vanderbilt DE Miles Capers.
In Saturday's win, Nolen recorded five tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss, including a momentum-turning fumble recovery from the nose tackle position.
Nolen has lived up to the hype so far this season after transferring to Ole Miss from Texas A&M, and his stats have been popping off the page after every game.
The former No. 1 prospect and transfer has recorded 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss, which comes out to four tackles a game. He also has a pass deflection and one fumble recovery as well in his first and possibly only season an Ole Miss Rebel.
Nolen transferred to The Sip this offseason after being a part of the Texas A&M Aggies for his freshman and sophomore campaigns where he totaled 66 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Only being six games into this season, Nolen is already halfway to some of his totals, giving him a real chance to double those numbers in just one year.
Nolen and the rest of the Rebels are looking to improve and stay hot as they enter a difficult environment this week in Baton Rouge as they take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.