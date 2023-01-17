Rebels Expected to Hire Maryland Safeties Coach Wes Neighbors

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels may not be finished making changes to their football staff, as On3sports reported on Tuesday that the program is expected to hire Maryland Terrapins safeties coach Wes Neighbors.

Neighbors would be joining Lane Kiffin's staff as the new safeties coach after working the same position at Maryland since February of 2022.

Neighbors and Kiffin have a connection that goes all the way back to when Kiffin was with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Neighbors was a part of five national championship teams at Alabama (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2017) as both a player and coach.

Neighbors then spent 2018 and 2019 working as the safeties coach for the Florida Atlantic Owls when Kiffin was their head coach.

After his stint with FAU, Neighbors bounced around to the South Florida Bulls and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as a defensive assistant before ending up at Maryland in 2022.

Ole Miss made a splash by bringing in Pete Golding as the team's new defensive coordinator and less than a week later Kiffin appears to be bolstering his staff with a familiar face who has also spent time with Nick Saban.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here