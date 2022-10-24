Skip to main content

Rebels Fall in Latest AP Top 25 Following Loss to LSU

The Rebels suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, and they took a tumble in the polls as a result.

Ole Miss comes in at No. 15 in the AP Poll this week, dropping eight spots from its last ranking of No. 7. The entirety of the AP Poll is below with SEC teams listed in bold and the change from last week noted in parenthesis.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (-)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (-)

3. Tennessee Volunteers (-)

4. Michigan Wolverines (-)

5. Clemson Tigers (-)

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (-)

7. TCU Horned Frogs (+1)

8. Oregon Ducks (+2)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys (+2)

T10. USC Trojans (+2)

T10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+3)

12. UCLA Bruins (-3)

13. Penn State Nittany Lions (+3)

14. Utah Utes (+1)

15. Ole Miss Rebels (-8)

16. Syracuse Orange (-2)

17. Illinois Fighting Illini (+1)

18. LSU Tigers (-)

19. Kentucky Wildcats (-)

20. Cincinnati Bearcats (+1)

21. North Carolina Tar Heels (+1)

22. Kansas State Wildcats (-5)

23. Tulane Green Wave (+2)

24. North Carolina State Wolfpack (-1)

25. South Carolina Gamecocks (-)

Ole Miss will attempt to reenter the win column this week with another road trip when it travels to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

