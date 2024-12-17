Ole Miss Rebels Football Defender Earns Another First Team All-America Nod
The Ole Miss Rebels' offseason included ramping up their defense, specifically the front seven. In the midst of adding some great talent, they got the No. 1 transfer prospect in defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Texas A&M.
Nolen's impact was felt early and often as he finished 2024 with a career year, putting up 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks while also batting down three passes and recovering two fumbles, proving himself to be an all around gamechanger.
This performance on the gridiron has earned Nolen a spot on the FWAA All-America First Team alongside some of the best players in college football, continuing his career year.
Nolen has been named to several All-America teams over the past couple of weeks, showing that the nation took notice of his production in an Ole Miss uniform.
Nolen is Mel Kiper’s third ranked defensive tackle, behind only Mason Graham (Michigan) and Derrick Harmon (Oregon), in the upcoming draft where NFL Draft Buzz has him slated as a mid-first round pick.
Nolen’s 6-foot-3, 305-pound frame paired with his elite football IQ and athleticism could make him a dominant man up the middle for many years at the highest level.
The one-year Rebel may be preparing for the next stage of his career, but his Ole Miss days do not seem to be over yet, as he has stated his intention to play in Ole Miss’ final game of the season when it takes on Duke in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 2.