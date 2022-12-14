Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Bralon Brown Enters Portal

December 5 is a date many in and around college football have long circled. It's the beginning of the open period relative to one of the biggest changes to the sport in recent years -- the transfer portal.

Some are beginning to call it 'Portal Monday' and all. As per usual, expect Lane Kiffin and his staff to have a big say in how player movement ultimately shakes out.

Running through January 18, it is the time where most expect college football rosters to absorb droves of roster changes as players depart for various reasons. Many college players announced intentions to hit the portal on December 5 well ahead of time, with several opting to redshirt at their current schools in order to make a winter switch.

Of course on the flip side, clamoring for top available talent will be a simultaneous task for Ole Miss and other programs alike. Expect plenty of movement and borderline chaos, as the coaching carousel and recruiting comes to a head all around the same time of year.

Track all of the movement surrounding players at Ole Miss with The Grove Report, in real time.

Ole Miss wide receiver Bralon Brown stated his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon.

Brown appeared in three games during the course of the 2022 season.

A pair of former Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall stars could be on the verge of making their next college step together -- and Ole Miss will host each for an official visit beginning Tuesday.

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who saw playing time as a true freshman in 2022, has been coveted in the NCAA transfer portal. Likewise for his prep teammate and New Mexico safety Adari Haulcy, also expected in Oxford Tuesday. On3 was first to report the news of the latest Rebel transfer targets.

Marshall was an SI99 recruit in the 2022 class with plenty of options, and he produced in spot duty in the fall with 11 receptions for 108 yards as a freshman. Haulcy was one of the best players on the New Mexico roster, earning select freshman All-America honors with 87 tackles and two interceptions in 2022.

Ole Miss defensive back Roman Rashada has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after not seeing the field this fall. Rashada was signed out of JUCO during the offseason and was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

Roman is the older brother of 2023 four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. The younger Rashada brother is currently committed to the Miami Hurricanes after being recruited by Lane Kiffin over the summer.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Hamilton Hall has also declared his intention to enter the transfer portal. Hall was a redshirt senior this fall, appearing in only two games. The Atlanta, Ga., native was a three-star recruit in Ole Miss' 2018 signing class.

Ole Miss defensive back Miles Battle announced his intention to enter the portal on Thursday.

Battle served as both a wide receiver and DB in his time with the Rebels.

Two more Ole Miss Rebels entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Jalen Cunningham and cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove have decided to test the transfer portal waters.

Cunningham was a three-star recruit in Ole Miss' 2018 signing class and primarily served as a backup in his four seasons in Oxford.

Ole Miss has officially offered former Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas. Thomas was the Bulldogs' leading receiver this fall bringing in 44 receptions, 626 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

Lane Kiffin retweeted Thomas' transfer portal announcement on Friday and many other Ole Miss players commented on the post in an effort to convince the wideout to become a Rebel.

The Rebels could certainly use Thomas' deep-threat ability with senior receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath likely heading to the 2023 NFL Draft. Just like Thomas, Heath also spent his first two years playing for Mississippi State before deciding to enter the transfer portal in search of greener grass.

December 2

Could Ole Miss be in the process of landing another transfer wide receiver from the Mississippi State Bulldogs?

On Friday, Lane Kiffin retweeted an announcement from receiver Rara Thomas stating his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

It's worth noting that last offseason, the Rebels secured Malik Heath from the Bulldogs out of the portal as well. Heath was the leading receiver for Ole Miss this season in terms of yards, putting up 834 paired with four touchdowns.

December 1

Defensive back Derek Bermudez announced his intention to enter the transfer portal this week. The Jacksonville, Fla., native saw action in one game this season when the Rebels took on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville.

November 30

The latest player to announce a departure from Ole Miss football is former in-state recruit MJ Daniels.

The Lucedale, Miss. native is a sophomore defensive back who saw limited action in 2022 and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021.

Daniels will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, as he outlined in his portal post on social media Wednesday.

November 28

1. A third Monday portal entry has been announced by an Ole Miss player, this among the most anticipated in Luke Altmyer. From the moment he lost out on the quarterback battle, speculation surrounding the Starkville native has been steady.

2. Not only did Baltimore native Demon Clowney announce his intent to hit the portal next month, but another running back did in Isaiah Woullard.

3. The portal works both ways, and the 2022 season was evident in that regard for the Rebels. It's something Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden reemphasized on Monday morning.

November 27

Rebel reserve running back Kentrel Bullock, who was a part of a group of backs sitting behind the Quinshon Judkins-Zach Evans duo this fall, announced his departure from the future Ole Miss roster Sunday.

November 25

A reserve upperclassman from Montgomery, Ala., Brandon Mack has announced his plans to move on from Ole Miss. The defensive end made his move the day after the Egg Bowl defeat.

