Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Clowney Announces Departure

December 5 is a date many in and around college football have long circled. It's the beginning of the open period relative to one of the biggest changes to the sport in recent years -- the transfer portal.

Some are beginning to call it 'Portal Monday' and all. As per usual, expect Lane Kiffin and his staff to have a big say in how player movement ultimately shakes out.

Running through January 18, it is the time where most expect college football rosters to absorb droves of roster changes as players depart for various reasons. Many college players announced intentions to hit the portal on December 5 well ahead of time, with several opting to redshirt at their current schools in order to make a winter switch.

Of course on the flip side, clamoring for top available talent will be a simultaneous task for Ole Miss and other programs alike. Expect plenty of movement and borderline chaos, as the coaching carousel and recruiting comes to a head all around the same time of year.

Track all of the movement surrounding players at Ole Miss with The Grove Report, in real time.

November 28

Not only did Baltimore native Demon Clowney announce his intent to hit the portal next month, but another running back did in Isaiah Woullard.

Full story HERE.

The portal works both ways, and the 2022 season was evident in that regard for the Rebels. It's something Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden reemphasized on Monday morning.

November 27

Rebel reserve running back Kentrel Bullock, who was a part of a group of backs sitting behind the Quinshon Judkins-Zach Evans duo this fall, announced his departure from the future Ole Miss roster Sunday.

More HERE.

November 25

A reserve upperclassman from Montgomery, Ala., Brandon Mack has announced his plans to move on from Ole Miss. The defensive end made his move the day after the Egg Bowl defeat.

