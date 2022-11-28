Skip to main content

Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Clowney Announces Departure

Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season

December 5 is a date many in and around college football have long circled. It's the beginning of the open period relative to one of the biggest changes to the sport in recent years -- the transfer portal.

Some are beginning to call it 'Portal Monday' and all. As per usual, expect Lane Kiffin and his staff to have a big say in how player movement ultimately shakes out. 

Running through January 18, it is the time where most expect college football rosters to absorb droves of roster changes as players depart for various reasons. Many college players announced intentions to hit the portal on December 5 well ahead of time, with several opting to redshirt at their current schools in order to make a winter switch.

Of course on the flip side, clamoring for top available talent will be a simultaneous task for Ole Miss and other programs alike. Expect plenty of movement and borderline chaos, as the coaching carousel and recruiting comes to a head all around the same time of year.

Track all of the movement surrounding players at Ole Miss with The Grove Report, in real time. 

November 28

Not only did Baltimore native Demon Clowney announce his intent to hit the portal next month, but another running back did in Isaiah Woullard. 

Full story HERE.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The portal works both ways, and the 2022 season was evident in that regard for the Rebels. It's something Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden reemphasized on Monday morning. 

November 27

Rebel reserve running back Kentrel Bullock, who was a part of a group of backs sitting behind the Quinshon Judkins-Zach Evans duo this fall, announced his departure from the future Ole Miss roster Sunday. 

More HERE

November 25

A reserve upperclassman from Montgomery, Ala., Brandon Mack has announced his plans to move on from Ole Miss. The defensive end made his move the day after the Egg Bowl defeat. 

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Clowney Announces Departure

By The Grove Report Staff
Elijah Moore - New York Jets / Ole Miss Rebels
Football

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 12?

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19066799
Football

Demon Clowney, Isaiah Woullard to Enter Transfer Portal

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_18716921
Football

Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19499253
Football

Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Rebels Spend the Postseason?

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19514874
Football

Ole Miss Basketball Suffers First Loss of Season vs. Oklahoma

By John Macon Gillespie
Kentrel Bullock
Football

Ole Miss Running Back Kentrel Bullock Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

By Ben King
Nick Broeker
Football

Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Accepts 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invite

By Adam Rapier