Ole Miss Rebels’ Head Coach Lane Kiffin Awarded the Dodd Trophy Coach Of The Week Award

OXFORD, Miss.—Rebels’ Head Coach Lane Kiffin has rejuvenated Ole Miss’ football program in numerous ways since getting hired in December of 2019.

In three seasons with the Rebels, Kiffin has led Ole Miss to their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 2016, garnered national attention for being known as the “Transfer Portal King”, and broke the SEC record for total offense in conference games with 562.4 yards per game. This bested LSU’s efforts of 550 yards per game during their 2019 national title season. The Rebels are also 20-8 since Kiffin joined the coaching staff.

In more recent news, Kiffin has secured a new NIL collective, has led his transfer-filled team to 5-0 this season, and has just been given The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award. He has created hope for a team that saw the majority of its roster depart following their 2021 season.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and integrity. The Rebels’ hosted previously ranked No. 7 Kentucky this past weekend and came out on top 22-19 as the game was decided in the final minute.

The Wildcats moved the ball deep into the red zone, and despite having momentum on their side, the Rebels stood tall and stripped Kentucky quarterback Will Levis of the football. The principles Kiffin has instilled in his team all year were on full display in their hard-fought victory this past weekend.

