How Nick Broeker Motivates Rebels Freshman LT Jayden Williams To 'Bring It'

The Rebels’ offensive line has shown noticeable improvements through each week of the 2022 season.

In Week 3 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, they had their best performance of the season, with the Rebels’ offensive line dominating the line of scrimmage and looking prepared for the tougher SEC competition ahead.

This unit has multiple veterans that have solidified their spot from consistent play, and now they are joined by a freshman that pushes them to play even harder.

“Senior left guard Nick Broeker plays at an elite level every game,” Williams said. “So it motivates me to bring it every game.”

While Broeker’s play elevates Williams, Williams is already extremely confident because of the standard he holds himself to.

“I expect the most out of myself,” Williams said. “And I felt like I competed enough to get this [starting] spot. It just happened to work that way in fall camp.”

With this high level of confidence, Williams wasn't shy about how he viewed his level of play in his first college game.

“I feel like I have gotten better each game,” Williams said. “I have gotten more comfortable with each rep I have taken, but in the first game I definitely felt and looked like a freshman.”

And Williams has quickly adjusted to the speed of college football since his first game.

“I think I have adjusted to it really well,” Williams said. “The first game I definitely looked like a freshman, but it is slowing down for me now.”

Ole Miss hosts Tulsa on Sept. 24, and it will be televised on SEC Network with a 3 p.m. kickoff.

