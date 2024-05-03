Ole Miss Rebels Listed Among Top Running Back Units Nationally
The Ole Miss Rebels have experienced a lot of wins in the transfer portal this offseason, so it could be easy to forget that they suffered a massive loss in January when running back Quinshon Judkins transferred to Ohio State.
How did head coach Lane Kiffin attack this newly-created deficit on his roster? Well, with a mix of some returning talent, he did what he usually does: attack the portal.
Ulysses Bentley IV is back for another season in Oxford, and he headlines a group that features both new and familiar faces entering the 2024 campaign. Recently, On3's Jesse Simonton gave his take on the top 10 running back units in college football this season, and the Rebels came in at No. 5. You can view his entire list below.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. Georgia Bulldogs
4. UCF Knights
5. Ole Miss Rebels
6. Alabama Crimson Tide
7. Kansas Jayhawks
8. Liberty Flames
9. Texas Longhorns
10. Kansas State Wildcats
READ MORE: Miami Hurricanes RB Henry Parrish Returns to Ole Miss Rebels Via Transfer Portal
Interestingly enough, Judkins' addition to an already-strong Buckeyes rushing attack gave them the top spot on this list. Penn State, who Ole Miss knocked off in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl came in at No. 2, and the Rebels were one of four SEC programs to make the list.
Alongside Bentley, the Rebels managed to secure the return of Henry Parrish Jr. from the Miami Hurricanes this offseason, and they also added the talents of former New Mexico Lobos running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt from the transfer market. Although depth piece Kedrick Reescano hit the portal just before the spring window closed, it appears that Ole Miss is well on its way to reproducing Judkins' production in the aggregate for 2024.