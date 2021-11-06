Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Despite D-Line Frenzy, Ole Miss Sloppy in Close of Liberty

    Kiffin, Corral far from satisfied with 27-14 win over Liberty Saturday
    Author:

    This was set up to be a breeze. It sure started that way. 

    Jerrion Early rumbled 70 yards, untouched, to break the game open on the game's second play. The defense recorded seven first-half sacks and first-round NFL Draft pick Malik Willis was stymied into a pair of interceptions and less than 100 total yards of offense. 

    But Ole Miss wouldn't adjust the way Hugh Freeze and Liberty were able to in a mediocre-feeling 27-13 win -- It was 24-0 at the half. 

    Willis looked like the dual-threat nightmare to defend in the second half, at least at times, dominant his final numbers masked the poor initial half. 

    It shouldn't have taken sack No. 9 on the afternoon, a rallying strip-sack by Sam Williams, to all but wrap this one up, but it did. The Montgomery, Ala. native deserves his due this year and for his Rebel career, for that matter. 

    Don't blame Matt Corral, though. He was brilliant, again, out-dueling his opposing passer with 324 yards passing on 74% accuracy, and more importantly for Rebel fans, rushing only a half-dozen times with conservative slides to keep drives alive. 

    Other positives lie around Ealy, the re-worked offensive line, and in more pass catchers stepping up. John Rhys Plumlee led the way with seven catches for 110 yards while Dannis Jackson had his breakout contest, totaling 126 yards and a nifty touchdown after beating the defense over the top and cutting back against the last Liberty line of defense. 

    Liberty's second-half surge nearly resulted in being out-gained overall, though the Flames did double up Ole Miss in rushing yardage (284 - 142). It was the second straight week the Rebels would end up with less than 200 yards on the ground. This time out, a 5.2 yards-per-carry average wasn't enough to beat Ole Miss. 

    Is this nit-picking? Maybe. 

    Two weeks ago, though, we were asking if Ole Miss was the second-best team in the SEC West. Injuries aside, losing to Auburn and laying a partial dud against an inferior opponent despite the off-field storylines feels like a letdown. 

    Listening to both Lane Kiffin and Corral after the game, they appeared to resonate similarly. 

    "They did win the game," the announcers reminded their audience after the ESPN interview with Kiffin. 

    Texas A&M is next up, so any duplicative play won't end well for the red, white, and blue, but something tells us they know as much.

