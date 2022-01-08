Ole Miss Linebacker Chance Campbell 'Excited For Next Step' While Declaring For The NFL Draft

The Ole Miss Football program is losing another key player from the Rebel’s historic 2021 team.

Senior linebacker Chance Campbell gave thanks to Ole Miss and its fans while declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft on Twitter:

Campbell was a Maryland Terrapin from 2018-2021 but transferred to Ole Miss last spring and became the leader of a defense that improved over the course of the season. The Rebel defense did not allow more than 21 points in the last five games of the season.

In 2021, Campbell recorded a career-high 109 total tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Rebels. Campbell did not pick off any passes but did record two passes defended.

The Elliot City, MD native found his home away from home in Oxford, MS, and got to play for a coordinator who coached him his freshman year. Former Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin had a role in bringing Campbell to Oxford and Campbell thrived in his former head coach’s system.

Campbell’s best overall performance in an Ole Miss uniform came in week seven versus the LSU Tigers. Campbell recorded 10 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in the Magnolia Bowl. A close second is Campbell’s game against rival Mississippi State. Campbell recorded a season-high 12 tackles versus the Bulldogs.

Campbell is joining Rebel quarterback Matt Corral, defensive end Sam Williams, linebacker Mark Robinson, running back Jerrion Ealy, running back Snoop Conner, and wide receiver Dontario Drummond as key players who have declared for the NFL Draft.

