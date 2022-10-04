'We Want Him To Have More of Those Feelings': Troy Brown on Ole Miss DC Chris Partridge Celebration

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since 2014 after junior defensive end Jared Ivey forced a fumble from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to seal the Week 5 SEC matchup.

The turnover sent Ole Miss fans, players, and coaches into an absolute frenzy. The Ole Miss coaching staff went viral on social media for their celebration in the box after the win, and defensive coordinator Chris Partridge was still going nuts when he got down to the locker room.

Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown spoke with reporters on Monday about Partridge's celebration in the locker room postgame.

"Man he was fired up," Brown told the media. "There weren't too many words being said because he was just yelling with excitement. His energy brought us up and I feel like he was proud of us."

Brown went on to mention that he has not seen that side of the defensive coordinator before.

"Not really, not the jumping up and down and so happy side," Brown said. "Usually when he's yelling, he's yelling at me for something I did wrong. Just seeing him happy and jumping around with no care for what's around him or what he knocks over, it's a good time. We want him to have more of those feelings."

After a poor showing in Week 4, Ole Miss fans filled up Vaught-Hemingway Stadium versus Kentucky. Brown talked about how crucial it was to have a packed house against the Wildcats.

"A full crowd just brings our energy up to a level that can't be touched," Brown said. "I feel like once the crowd is in it we're feeding off their energy and it's hard for the opposite team to get back in the game when they have constant noise in their ears. It's hard to focus when you have that atmosphere around you."

