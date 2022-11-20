Ole Miss Rebels Looked Lost in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Ole Miss Rebels earned their third loss of the season Saturday night in embarrassing fashion versus the Arkansas Razorbacks, losing on the road 42-27.

Despite only losing by 15 points, the Rebels started the fourth quarter down 42-6, with just two field goals to their name.

While the previous losses to the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide hurt, Saturday's flop against Arkansas is the worst loss Ole Miss has taken this fall, as the Rebels looked like a completely different team.

The Ole Miss offense struggled to capitalize in the red zone for the entire game until the fourth quarter when the Rebels finally managed to put up three touchdowns. It was too late for Ole Miss, however, as the damage had already been done by a rejuvenated Arkansas offense.

Ole Miss registered 703 total yards of offense versus Arkansas and still lost by 15.

The lone bright spot for the Ole Miss offense on Saturday was the continued dominance of running back Quinshon Judkins. The freshman phenom recorded 24 carries, a season-high 214 rushing yards, and one touchdown against the Razorbacks.

Arkansas running back Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders also carried the ball 24 times on Saturday but did significantly more damage to the porous Ole Miss run defense. Sanders trampled the Rebels for 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging a whopping 9.7 yards per carry.

The Ole Miss defense once again had no answer for its opponent's top rusher.

The Rebels looked lost at times versus Arkansas and while weather and a tough road environment are the likely culprits, I have a feeling it had more to do with the uncertainty of Lane Kiffin's future at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss will need to get its issues on both offense and defense figured out quickly with its annual rivalry game versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs set for Thursday. The Egg Bowl is set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.

