Ole Miss Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll Following Week 12 Win

The Ole Miss Rebels Move Deeper Into The Top 10 After Beating the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday 31-17

The Ole Miss Rebels beat unranked Vanderbilt in their final home game of the 2021 season and have moved up in the newest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Rebels moved from 10 to eight in the AP Top 25, and Ole Miss was placed ahead of No. 11 Oregon and No. 12 Michigan State.

Oregon, formerly ranked No. 3, fell completely out of the Top 10 after getting blown out by No. 23 Utah 38-7. The Utes moved up to No. 16 after destroying the Ducks.

Michigan State was another Top 10 team that got blown out on Saturday and went from No. 7 to No. 12 after losing to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 56-7.

Ole Miss now finds themselves positioned between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Baylor. Both programs got wins on Saturday and will be in contention with the Rebels for the New Year’s Six bowl games this post-season, assuming all three teams finish the season with at least 10 wins.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys shut out the Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0, and Baylor beat Kansas State 20-10 on Saturday.

All Ole Miss must do to finish the regular season in the Top 10 is beat rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. While the Bulldogs are not ranked in the latest AP Poll, they have recorded some big wins this season and will be looking to rob the Rebels of a 10-win season and spoil their post-season aspirations.

Ole Miss takes on Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl Thursday, Nov. 25, in Starkville, M. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

