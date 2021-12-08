Skip to main content
    2021 All-SEC Coaches' Team Features Three Ole Miss Rebels

    After 10-2 Season, Ole Miss Earns Spots On The 2021 All-SEC Coaches' Team
    Author:

    The Southeastern Conference announced the 2021 All-SEC Coaches’ Team on Tuesday, Dec. 7. After the most successful season in program history, the Ole Miss Rebels had got some players voted onto the All-SEC Team.

    Out of both the first and second teams, the Rebels were represented by three student-athletes. Defensive lineman Sam Williams made the first team, while quarterback Matt Corral and running back Jerrion Ealy made the second team. 

    Williams earned his spot on the All-SEC Coaches’ Team after he recorded 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 30 total tackles in 2021. 

    Corral was named second-team quarterback after throwing for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 68.4 percent. Corral also recorded an 81.2 quarterback rating while only throwing four interceptions. 

    The Rebel quarterback also added 597 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 145 attempts averaging 4.1 yards per carry. 

    Recommended for You

    Those 11 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback in a single season. Corral is also currently a finalist for the Manning Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and won the Conerly Trophy last week.

    Ealy earned second-team honors for the AP position, all-purpose back. Ealy led the Rebels in rushing yards with 703 and rushed for 5 touchdowns averaging 5.8 yards per carry. 

    Ealy also hauled in 30 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Ealy was a kickoff return threat for the Rebels too, the Ole Miss running back had 12 returns for 287 yards in 2021. 

    All three of these Rebels will lead Ole Miss against the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day at 7:45 p.m. CT in New Orleans, LA. The game will be televised on ESPN.

