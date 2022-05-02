Skip to main content

Ole Miss Cracks the Top 10 College Football Team Draft Totals List

The Ole Miss Rebels had the seventh most players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone which means it is time to see what college football program had the most players drafted in 2022.

On3 recently posted a graphic on Twitter that listed the 10 teams that had the most draft picks this year.

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2

Matt Corral

USATSI_17012534

Chance Campbell

Dontario Drummond

Dontario Drummond

Ole Miss had six players selected in this year's draft, putting the Rebels in a four-way tie for the seventh most prospects drafted. Ole Miss tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Baylor Bears, and UCLA Bruins.

The Rebels are one of four SEC teams that sent at least six players to the NFL. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is slowly but surely turning his program into an NFL pipeline.

The Georgia Bulldogs led the way with a whopping 15 players, setting the draft record for players selected out of a single program in a single year. The Bulldogs also set a draft record in the first round, becoming the first program to ever have five defensive players drafted in the first round.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The LSU Tigers came in at second place with 10 players drafted, and the Alabama Crimson Tide had seven players selected, tying with the Oklahoma Sooners. 

The SEC continued its draft dominance and for the 16th year in a row had the most draft picks with 65. The next closest conference was the B10 which had 48 total players drafted. No other conference had more than 25 selections.

The only SEC program that did not have a draft pick in 2022 was the Vanderbilt Commodores. 

USATSI_16923767

Mark Robinson, Chance Campbell, and Deane Leonard

USATSI_16698677

Mark Robinson

USATSI_17072790

Mark Robinson

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (9)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Baylor Bears
Baylor Bears
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Cracks the Top 10 College Football Team Draft Totals List

By Ben King52 seconds ago
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

Rashada on Ole Miss Official Visit, Time with 'Mastermind' Lane Kiffin

By The Grove Report Staff4 hours ago
Derek Diamond 5
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Falls to Arkansas, Loses Fourth Straight SEC Series

By John Macon Gillespie21 hours ago
Dontario Drummond celebrates a touchdown reception in the first half against Florida (via. Ole Miss Athletics)
Football

Ole Miss Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Six Rebels Find NFL Homes

By John Macon Gillespie21 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Getting to Know Ole Miss OT Recruit Tyree Adams

By The Grove Report Staff22 hours ago
USATSI_17072790
Football

Ole Miss' Mark Robinson Selected No. 225 Overall in NFL Draft

By John Macon GillespieApr 30, 2022
USATSI_16923767
Football

Ole Miss' Chance Campbell Selected in Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By John Macon GillespieApr 30, 2022
Snoop Conner 2
Football

Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner Has Found His NFL Home

By Zach DimmittApr 30, 2022