Ole Miss Cracks the Top 10 College Football Team Draft Totals List

The Ole Miss Rebels had the seventh most players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone which means it is time to see what college football program had the most players drafted in 2022.

On3 recently posted a graphic on Twitter that listed the 10 teams that had the most draft picks this year.

Ole Miss had six players selected in this year's draft, putting the Rebels in a four-way tie for the seventh most prospects drafted. Ole Miss tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Baylor Bears, and UCLA Bruins.

The Rebels are one of four SEC teams that sent at least six players to the NFL. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is slowly but surely turning his program into an NFL pipeline.

The Georgia Bulldogs led the way with a whopping 15 players, setting the draft record for players selected out of a single program in a single year. The Bulldogs also set a draft record in the first round, becoming the first program to ever have five defensive players drafted in the first round.

The LSU Tigers came in at second place with 10 players drafted, and the Alabama Crimson Tide had seven players selected, tying with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The SEC continued its draft dominance and for the 16th year in a row had the most draft picks with 65. The next closest conference was the B10 which had 48 total players drafted. No other conference had more than 25 selections.

The only SEC program that did not have a draft pick in 2022 was the Vanderbilt Commodores.

