Lane Kiffin's Dog 'Juice' Agrees to NIL Deal With The Grove Collective

OXFORD, Miss., -- The Ole Miss Rebels just recently got their NIL efforts reorganized with the launching of the Grove Collective on Sept. 30, and the group has already inked a historic NIL agreement.

Lane Kiffin's dog, and unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss football team, Juice, agreed to a NIL deal with the Grove Collective on Tuesday.

The Grove Collective released the agreement and all of its terms on Twitter.

The deal will be in effect during the 2022-23 college football season, with the exception of Juice nap hours, and it will be governed by the Mississippi Intercollegiate Athletics Compensation Rights Act like any other NIL agreement.

According to the terms listed, Juice has given the Grove Collective a license to utilize his name, image, and likeness, but 'only for the purpose of showing that Juice is much cooler than all other SEC mascots'.

Kiffin's canine will be compensated with a gift card from Hollywood Feed, usable at all Hollywood Feed outlets, including the local store in Oxford, Miss. The Grove Collective states that it will be responsible for the payment of all related taxes, just in case Juice is subject to IRS audits or inquiries.

To keep his compensation Juice must remain a 'Good Boy' by wearing Real Tree licensed products, not digging holes in the Grove, never wearing maroon on the Walk of Champions, and avoiding association with certain 'disreputable and unsavory' creatures.

The creatures in question are bulldogs, bluetick hounds, wildcats, elephants, war eagles, tigers, gamecocks, razorbacks, gators, and mixed-breed dogs from Texas.

Juice is now officially America's first canine NIL program ambassador.

