No. 14 Rebels Off To Hot Start Against No. 7 Kentucky in First Half

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels welcomed the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats to Vaught Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford on Saturday, looking to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2014, when they began the season 7-0 under then-coach Hugh Freeze.

And through the first half of play against the Wildcats, the Rebels have held up their end of the bargain, leading Kentucky 19-12 heading into the locker room.

As was to be expected, the running game has been the recipe for success for the Rebels early offensively, with freshman Quinshon Judkins leading the way with six carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Evans, who has been hampered with an injury over the last couple of weeks, has been able to contribute as well, with six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown of his own.

In the passing game, quarterback Jaxson Dart has largely struggled, completing just 8 of 17 passes for 141 yards and one interception.

The interception, which came late in the half as Ole Miss was driving into Kentucky territory, was Dart's third of the season.

As a team, the Rebels Amassed 278 yards of total offense and are 5 of 8 on third down.

One major key to the Rebels' success has also been on special teams, where they blocked a Kentucky field goal attempt and managed to force two missed extra points.

Ole Miss has also been able to hold the Wildcats to just 147 yards of offense through the first 30 minutes.

