Ole Miss Offensive Line Coach Jake Thornton Accepts Job at Auburn

Ole Miss will be on the hunt for a new offensive line coach for the 2023 season.

The Ole Miss Rebels could potentially face a sizeable staff shake-up, with multiple assistants emerging as candidates for jobs around the country, particularly in the SEC.

That shake-up has now begun, with Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton electing to take the same job at Auburn under new Tigers head coach, Hugh Freeze, The Grove Report has confirmed.

Thornton reportedly informed his players of his decision to leave for Auburn on Sunday.

Thornton first came to Ole Miss from Gardner Webb in 2020 with Lane Kiffin, where he served as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach for the Bulldogs. 

He also spent time at Tennessee Tech, where he helped turn Golden Eagles turn into one of the top rushing attacks in the country. 

Before his time at Tennessee Tech, Thornton was a graduate assistant at Alabama, where he helped coach NFL selections such as Jonah Williams, Ross Piershbacher, and Bradly Bozeman.

Under Thornton's direction this season, the Rebels finished third in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 261.4 yards per game. 

Other Ole Miss assistants reportedly in the mix at Auburn include Derrick Nix and Charlie Weis Jr.

