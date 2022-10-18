Ole Miss RB Zach Evans Among Highest-Graded Backs of Week 7

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in last week's win over the Auburn Tigers, and running back Zach Evans is gaining publicity for his individual performance.

Evans was recently graded as one of the top-performing running backs of Week 7 for his day against Auburn. Pro Football Focus released the numbers on Monday.

Evans came in as the second-highest rated back in the country with a grade of 88.9. Blake Corum of Michigan (89.6), Jordan Waters of Duke (85.3) and Bijan Robinson of Texas (84.6) were the other players in the top four.

Against the Tigers on Saturday, Evans accounted for 136 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also hauled in a touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart who joined Evans and Quinshon Judkins in the 100-yard rushing category last week.

Evans and the Rebels will hit the road this week to take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.