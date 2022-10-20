Former Ole Miss Receiver Elijah Moore Requests Trade From New York Jets

New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade six games through his sophomore NFL season after recording zero receptions versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

The former Ole Miss receiver was targeted once against the Packers, but the play was erased by a penalty.

Moore has appeared in every game this fall but his sophomore campaign has been lackluster, as he has hauled in 16 receptions, 203 yards, and zero touchdowns through six games.

The Jets selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he showed promise in his rookie year, recording 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns. This fall, however, Moore has not taken the jump forward he was expecting to make.

Moore is currently fifth on the Jets in targets with 29, behind rookie teammates receiver Garrett Wilson (48) and running back Breece Hall (31).

Sports Illustrated recently reported that Moore is frustrated with his role and usage in New York's offense.

Moore conveniently asked for a change of scenery with the 2022 NFL trade deadline quickly approaching on Nov. 1, but New York currently has no plans to trade their disgruntled wideout.

Moore received support for a trade from his former college teammate, Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown, via Twitter.

Since New York has no intention of trading the Ole Miss product this early into his NFL career, it is likely Moore will be more involved in the Jets' offensive game plan going forward.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.