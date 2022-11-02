Skip to main content

Ole Miss Receiver Jonathan Mingo Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo has been recognized as one of the best wideouts in the nation.
OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels have been turning heads with their dominant rushing attack, and now their leading receiver is garnering some well-deserved recognition. 

Ole Miss senior receiver Jonathan Mingo was one of the six wideouts added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Rebels announced on Wednesday. The award is given annually to the top receiver in college football, and the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee selects the winner. 

Mingo is having his best season with the Rebels as he has already set career highs in receptions (30), receiving yards (664), and touchdowns (4). The senior has started all nine games for Ole Miss this fall after appearing in only six contests last year due to injury. 

Mingo also set the Ole Miss single-game receiving yard record in Week 6 versus the Vanderbilt Commodores with 247 yards on nine receptions. 

On top of being named to the Biletnikoff Watch List, the Brandon, Miss., native also received praise from Pro Football Focus for his efforts on Wednesday. PFF announced the highest-graded receivers this season and Mingo came in at No. 8 with a grade of 83.1. 

Mingo is one of two SEC wideouts listed in the top 10 and is currently second in the conference in receiving yards. 

The Rebels' No. 1 deep threat has three more regular-season contests to stake his claim for the Biletnikoff Award before the winner is announced on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Home Depot College Football Awards. 

