'We Have to Execute Better When Times Get Tough': Ole Miss Receiver Jordan Watkins

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels got off to a hot start last Saturday versus the LSU Tigers, scoring 14 points in the first quarter, but unfortunately did not find the end zone the rest of the game.

After the first quarter, the Rebels only managed two field goals before scoring zero points in the second half. LSU scored 28 unanswered points after halftime.

Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins spoke with the media on Tuesday and talked about what went wrong versus LSU after the first quarter.

"We got off to a hot start, but the execution level just went down a little bit," Watkins told reporters. "I don't know if it's because we got comfortable or what. That was our first road test in a hostile environment and we've got another hostile environment coming this week. We have to execute better when times get tough."

While there were missed plays throughout the game, Watkins expressed that the Rebels just played bad football at times versus LSU.

"I feel like it was around 18 to 19 minutes of just bad football as a whole [team]," Watkins said. "On offense and defense, I think both units just played really bad football in that time frame."

Watkins discussed the Rebels' mentality going into another road trip versus the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

"We're just trying to go 1-0 again," Watkins said. "Each week is a different opponent with different tasks. We're going into another hostile environment against a really good football team, and we've got a night game [in Kyle Field] so the environment's going to be crazy. We just have to respond, play our game, and connect on all three phases of the ball."

Ole Miss plays Texas A&M on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT and the matchup will be televised on SEC Network.

