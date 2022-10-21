Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game at LSU

OXFORD, Miss. -- As the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels enter their eighth game of the college football season, they will be sporting their eighth different uniform combination when they face the LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss will be sporting white helmets with red decals, red jerseys and white pants for their trip to Baton Rouge this Saturday. Below is the tweet where the Rebels revealed their uniform plans on Thursday night.

As mentioned above, Saturday's game will feature the Rebels' eighth different uniform combination this season, and they tweeted a celebration of that fact on Thursday night as well.

Ole Miss and LSU are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on CBS.

