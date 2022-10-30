Ole Miss Rises In AP Poll Following Win Over Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels picked up a road win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, and they saw their position in the AP Top 25 improve as a result.

Ole Miss, who entered Saturday's game at No. 15 in the poll, now comes in at No. 11 following the 31-28 win over the Aggies. The entirety of the AP Poll is below with SEC teams listed in bold and the change from last week's poll indicated in parenthesis.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (-)

T2. Tennessee Volunteers (+1)

T2. Ohio State Buckeyes (-)

4. Michigan Wolverines (-)

5. Clemson Tigers (-)

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (-)

7. TCU Horned Frogs (-)

8. Oregon Ducks (-)

9. USC Trojans (+1)

10. UCLA Bruins (+2)

11. Ole Miss Rebels (+4)

12. Utah Utes (+2)

13. Kansas State Wildcats (+9)

14. Illinois Fighting Illini (+3)

15. LSU Tigers (+3)

16. Penn State Nittany Lions (-3)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels (+4)

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-9)

19. Tulane Green Wave (+4)

20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-10)

21. North Carolina State Wolfpack (+3)

22. Syracuse Orange (-6)

23. Liberty Flames (-)

24. Oregon State Beavers (-)

25. UCF Knights (-)

The Rebels will now enter a bye week, and the first installment of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday night. That release will be aired on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.

