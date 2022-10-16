Ole Miss Rises in AP Top 25 Following Win Over Auburn

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels saw their ranking in the AP Top 25 improve after their 48-34 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels come in at No. 7 in this week's AP Poll following multiple teams ahead of them dropping games over the weekend. The full AP Top 25 is listed below with SEC teams in bold and the change from last week's poll indicated in parenthesis.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (-)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (-)

3. Tennessee Volunteers (+3)

4. Michigan Wolverines (+1)

5. Clemson Tigers (-1)

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (-3)

7. Ole Miss Rebels (+2)

8. TCU Horned Frogs (+5)

9. UCLA Bruins (+2)

10. Oregon Ducks (+2)

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-3)

12. USC Trojans (-5)

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+1)

14. Syracuse Orange (+4)

15. Utah Utes (+5)

16. Penn State Nittany Lions (-6)

17. Kansas State Wildcats (-)

18. Illinois Fighting Illini (+6)

19. Kentucky Wildcats (+3)

20. Texas Longhorns (+2)

21. Cincinnati Bearcats (-)

22. North Carolina Tar Heels (-)

23. North Carolina State Wolfpack (-8)

24. Mississippi State Bulldogs (-8)

25. Tulane Green Wave (-)

The Rebels will hit the road to continue SEC play this weekend when they face the unranked LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

