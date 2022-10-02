Skip to main content

TOP 10 REBELS: Ole Miss Rises In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Rebels found their way into the top 10 on Sunday following a win over Kentucky.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following a nail-biting win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels have risen into the top 10 of the latest AP Top 25 released on Sunday.

The Rebels come in at No. 9 following the win over then-No. 7 Kentucky. Ole Miss was ranked No. 14 in last week's poll.

Below is the entirety of the Associated Press Poll for this week, and SEC teams are listed in bold.  The change for each team from last week to this week is listed in parenthesis.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (+1)

2. Georgia Bulldogs (-1)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (-)

4. Michigan Wolverines (-)

5. Clemson Tigers (-)

6. USC Trojans (-)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (+2)

8. Tennessee Volunteers (-)

9. Ole Miss Rebels (+5)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (+1)

11. Utah Utes (+1)

12. Oregon Ducks (+1)

13. Kentucky Wildcats (-6)

14. North Carolina State Wolfpack (-4)

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+7)

16. BYU Cougars (+3)

17. TCU Horned Frogs (-)

18. UCLA Bruins (-)

19. Kansas Jayhawks (-)

20. Kansas State Wildcats (+5)

21. Washington Huskies (-6)

22. Syracuse Orange (-)

23. Mississippi State Bulldogs (-)

24. Cincinnati Bearcats (-)

25. LSU Tigers (-)

With the win on Saturday, the Rebels improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2014 season and start with a win in conference play. This week, Ole Miss will travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

