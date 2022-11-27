Ole Miss Running Back Kentrel Bullock Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels running back Kentrel Bullock announced via social media on Sunday morning that he will be entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Bullock is the second Rebel to enter the portal since Ole Miss lost to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Day 24-22, joining defensive end Brandon Mack.

Bullock, a junior out of Columbia, Miss., was credited with zero carries this fall, as the emergence of true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins pushed him down the depth chart. In three years at Ole Miss, Bullock appeared in 16 games recording 19 carries and 89 rushing yards.

A member of Ole Miss' 2020 signing class, Bullock was rated as a 3-star recruit and the No. 12 player in the state of Mississippi.

Here's Bullock's statement on entering the transfer portal.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years. I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."

Monday, Dec. 5 is the first day that players can officially list their names in the portal.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.



Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here