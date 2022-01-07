Ole Miss Loses Key Assistant To The Big 10

The Ole Miss football program is losing another staff member this week following its historic 10-win season.

Senior analyst Marquise Watson has been hired by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to be the program’s next defensive line coach. Watson is from New Jersey and spent time coaching with the Amherst Mammoths as its running backs coach, Bryant Bulldogs as defensive line coach, and was a graduate assistant at Rutgers.

The move was first reported by Pete Thamel, a college football reporter for Yahoo Sports.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin promoted Watson last February from defensive graduate assistant to senior analyst.

Watson was a graduate assistant for the Rebels during the 2020 regular season. In the Outback Bowl victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, Watson served as interim defensive line coach for Ole Miss.

Watson is a talented, young coach who was named to the 247Sports 30-Under-30 list in 2020. The annual list recognizes college coaches under the age of 30 who are rising stars in the coaching profession.

Watson joins former Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and general manager Matt Lindsey as the third Rebel staff member to leave Oxford this week. Durkin left to be the defensive coordinator for rival Texas A&M, while Lindsey will be taking a position with sports agency Athletes First.

It has not been a week since the Sugar Bowl and three Rebel staff members have left for other programs. Ole Miss is dealing with what happens when your program has a successful season. Kiffin has some work to do if Ole Miss is to stay competitive.

