Ole Miss Rebels' SEC Media Days Attendees Revealed
The unofficial opening of the South's college football season is almost here as SEC Media Days is set to take place in Dallas next week.
To that end, the conference revealed each team's player attendees for the event set to take place at the Omni Hotel. The Ole Miss Rebels will have their portion of the event begin at 9 a.m. on July 15, and alongside head coach Lane Kiffin will be quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Tre Harris and defensive lineman Jared Ivey.
All three of these players are obvious choices for the event as they are entering their senior campaign. Dart is a dark-horse Heisman candidate after helping lead the Rebels to their first 11-win season in program history a year ago and throwing for over 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns in the process.
Harris quickly became Dart's favorite target in the passing game after transferring in from Louisiana Tech prior to last season, leading the team in receiving yards (985) and receiving touchdowns (eight) despite missing a game due to injury.
Ivey is a leader on what should be an elite defensive front this season, and he totaled 46 tackles (18 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2023.
This grouping of players also illustrates Lane Kiffin's current recruiting philosophy as all three athletes came to Ole Miss by way of the transfer portal at some point in their career. Dart joined the Rebels from the USC Trojans prior to the 2022 campaign, and Ivey came to Oxford from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets the same season.