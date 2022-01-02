Follow along with The Grove Report for all updates from the 2021 Sugar Bowl

History is on the line. Is Ole Miss ready for its chance?

The No. 8 Rebels (10-2) already cemented their legacy in the long-running history of the program behind 10-win regular season. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin knew it could be possible, but even he was blown back by the trajectory and timing of the campaign.

"Someone said the other day: What if you would have played well versus Auburn? I don't even know if that's allowed," Kiffin said Monday. "Are there three SEC teams in the playoffs, because we're sitting there at 11-1? That's crazy to think that you are even that close to that level in year two."

Standing in the way of a Sugar Bowl win is No. 7 Baylor. The Bears (11-2) are the Big 12 champions after a come from behind victory over Oklahoma State in Arlington, but they provide more of a challenge than the notion of "Big 12 standards."

With the addition of new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Dave Aranda's roster became balanced, finding consistency on the ground. The Bears averaged 5.3 yards per play in rushing and tallied 28 touchdowns — both of which ranked inside the FBS' top 20.

The Rebels begin a new chapter offensively following Saturday's game. The team will move off Jeff Lebby, who returns to Oklahoma with the hiring of Brent Venables. Quarterback Matt Corral also will have his curtain call, donning the Rebels' red one final time before looking to become the first quarterback to be selected in the first round from the program since Eli Manning.

A victory would mark the first 11-win season in program history. Ole Miss currently holds the best win record in bowl history at 25-13 (65.8 percent). Can they add to the lead?

PREGAME

FIRST QUARTER

- Ole Miss wins the toss and elects to receive. Matt Corral and the Rebels wish they could replay second down. In double coverage, Baylor safety JT Woods grabs his fifth interception of the season, giving the Bears the ball at midfield.

- Jake Springer, the spark of Ole Miss' defense, deflects the ball at the line of scrimmage to set up fourth down. The Bears elect to go for it but are stopped by AJ Finley and the line. The Rebels will begin the drive on Baylor's 45-yard line.

- Corral gets sacked on first down before Jerrion Ealy picks up eight yards on two plays. A delay of game penalty leads to a punt. Baylor will begin its drive from the 9 yard line.

- Gerry Bohanon connects with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for a gain of 14, but a holding call negates it. Things go south fast for the Bears, leading to a punt. Dontario Drummond gains 11 yards to put the Rebels at their own 30.

- The Rebels go for it on fourth down and covert. Henry Parrish Jr. initially is ruled with a fumble caused by Woods, but the referees overturn the play. Ole Miss goes for it again on fourth-and-5 and converts again with a 15-yard run from Corral. A sack from defensive lineman Cole Maxwell leads another fourth down, but there's more concern as Corral leaves the field needing assistance.

- The Bears go three-and-out on three straight runs. A fourth down stop leads to a turnover in Baylor territory. Meanwhile, Corral needs help to the medical cart for further evaluation.

SECOND QUARTER

- Altmyer gets the drive rolling, helping Ole Miss find the red zone for the first time all season. On third down, Altmeyer's pass is batted at the line of scrimmage, leading to an Al Walcott 96-yard interception return for a touchdown and the first score of the game.

Baylor 7, Ole Miss 0

- Altmyer can't connect on third down with Drummond, leading to another punt. The Bears will receive the ball at their own 5.

- A 50-year run from Abram Smith puts the Bears at midfield. That would be the lone play, leading to another punt. Ole Miss begins its drive from its own 2-yard line.

- Frustration is brewing on the Rebels' sideline. After a gain of 20, Ole Miss fails to convert. On the punt, a personal foul tacks on 15 more yards for Baylor, giving them the ball at the Rebels' 42. Ole Miss is now 2 of 10 on third down. They remain perfect on fourth down conversions.

- The Rebels' defense is keeping them in the game. Another third down stop leads to a punt. Baylor is 0 of 5 on third down conversions. Ole Miss begins its drive from the 11.

- Altmyer continues to struggle as Ole Miss goes three-and-out. A flag during a Travis Ebner return pushes Baylor back to the 14.

- Smith grabs 23 yards as time expires heading into halftime. The Bears are out gaining the Rebels (140-120), but Ole Miss has more third down conversions (2-10, 1-6).

HALFTIME: Baylor 7, Ole Miss 0

THIRD QUARTER

- Bohanon had a shot to give Ole Miss a freebee touchdown, but a dropped interception from Dean Leonard leads to a punt. The Rebels begin their third quarter drive at the 12.

- Altmyer tries to go deep to Braylon Sanders, but Woods gets a pass breakup on second down. The Rebels are forced to punt once more, giving the Bears field position at their own 40.

- Bohanon finally lets one rips downfield and Leonard is called for the pass interference tacks on another 15. Sam Williams adds pressure on third down, leading to another punt for Baylor. Ole Miss begins the drive on its own 31.

- Altmyer goes deep to Sanders, leading to a pass interference and giving Ole Miss the ball at the 40. Three plays later, he finally connects with Sanders for a reception, this one for a 38-yard touchdown to tie the game. It marks the longest pass of the game from either side.

Ole Miss 7, Baylor 7

- Smith picks up the third down conversion with a gain of 7. On third down, Bohanon tries to go deep, but Miles Battles picks up the interception at the goal line. Ole Miss will begin the drive from its own 6.