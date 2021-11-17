Is Ole Miss A Top 10 College Football Playoff Team?

The Rebels relish in their victory over Texas A&M with a massive move up in the College Football Playoff rankings

College Football Playoff? It's not a dead dream yet for Ole Miss.

The Rebels moved up three spots from No. 15 to No. 12 following their 29-19 win to now No. 16 Texas A&M. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) will close out the season against Vanderbilt and in-state rival Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl.

Everything that could have gone right against a top-five scoring defense did for the Rebels on Saturday. Jerrion Ealy rushed for a season-high 152 yards in the evening while quarterback Matt Corral threw for 247 yards and a touchdown.

Two costly interceptions by A&M quarterback Zach Calzada eliminated any chance of a comeback despite two touchdown runs from Devon Achane. The first turnover would lead to a 13-yard touchdown run by Snoop Conner. The second would be a 52-yard interception returned for a touchdown by defensive AJ Finley.

“That (A&M) team was playing as well as anybody in America in coming in here with four wins in a row and beating Alabama,” Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. “And we continued to stop them.”

Ole Miss is known for its offensive consistency. Defensively, however, is where the team impressed the most at home against the Aggies. The Rebels held A&M to under 150 yards of offense in the first half. Potential first-round running back Isaiah Spiller was held 41 rushing yards, his lowest since Week 2 against Colorado.

Should the Rebels win out, it would mark the first 10-win regular season in program history. The last time Ole Miss finished with double-digit wins came in 2015 with a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

Even though the margin for error is slim, the Rebels still could make the College Football Playoff. They would need to win out and hope No. 2 Alabama loses out to both Arkansas and Auburn. After that, they would need to defeat No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship.

On another note, should Alabama defeat Georgia in Atlanta, both teams would likely make the CFP. This would leave Ole Miss as the third-highest team in the conference to get an automatic bid to the Sugar Bowl against the highest-rated Big 12 team.

Should that happen, the matchup would be Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, who comes in at No. 13 following its 27-14 loss to No. 11 Baylor.

Ole Miss was one of six teams from the SEC represented in the CFP rankings on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide remained still after wins on Saturday, while the Rebels move into the top 10 for the first time this season.

Arkansas moved up to No. 21 following its overtime road win over LSU. Meanwhile, with a win over Auburn, Mississippi State comes in at No. 25

Kick off Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway against Vanderbilt is set for 6:30 p.m.

1. Georgia 10-0

2. Alabama 9-1

3. Oregon 9-1

4. Ohio State 9-1

5. Cincinnati 10-0

6. Michigan 9-1

7. Michigan State 9-1

8. Notre Dame 9-1

9. Oklahoma State 9-1

10. Wake Forest 9-1

11. Baylor 8-2

12. Mississippi 8-2

13. Oklahoma 9-1

14. BYU 8-2

15. Wisconsin 7-3

16. Texas A&M 7-3

17. Iowa 8-2

18. Pittsburgh 8-2

19. San Diego State 9-1

20. NC State 7-3

21. Arkansas 7-3

22. UTSA 10-0

23. Utah 7-3

24. Houston 9-1

25. Mississippi State 6-4

