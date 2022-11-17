Ole Miss vs. Alabama Hits Record-Breaking Viewership Numbers

OXFORD, Miss. -- Just about every college football fan was watching the Ole Miss Rebels play the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, and for good reason.

The Rebels battled with the Crimson Tide for three quarters and were on the cusp of beating an Alabama team they have not defeated since 2015. Unfortunately for Ole Miss, Alabama was able to take the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to some heroics from quarterback Bryce Young and won 30-24.

Even in a year where both teams are no longer in contention for a national championship, the game between Ole Miss and Alabama was still the main event last Saturday.

Ole Miss announced on Wednesday that their matchup against Alabama in Week 11 was the most-watched game between the two programs on record.

The contest was also the most-watched game of the week, on record with 8.706 million viewers and peaking at 12 million, according to CBS Sports. Viewership was up +79 percent compared to last year's matchup.

The matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Michigan Wolverines had the second-most viewers in Week 11 with 3.867 million.

The Southeastern Conference has been must-watch TV this fall, as CBS had the most-watched game of the week for the second week in a row.

